Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Frontline were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

FRO stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

