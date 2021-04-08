Credit Suisse AG Has $801,000 Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 1,065.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,407 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colony Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the third quarter worth about $10,436,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 1,018.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,908,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Colony Capital by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,430,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 1,981,456 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

