Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,550 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Construction Partners worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROAD. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

