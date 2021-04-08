Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,915 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Varex Imaging worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $566,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VREX opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.92 million, a P/E ratio of -37.46, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.