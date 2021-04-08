Credit Suisse Group Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $195.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $153.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.