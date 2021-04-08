Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Outperform

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

SAN opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 850,965 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

