Credits (CS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Credits has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and $1.25 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.