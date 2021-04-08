Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.30. Cricut shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

