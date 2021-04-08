CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $201,035.34 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $201,035.34 and approximately $348.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000123 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,432,374 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

