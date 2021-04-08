CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.60

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 52038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $736.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 411.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

