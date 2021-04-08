Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $126.88 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 billion and $126.88 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

