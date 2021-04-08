CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 57.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 392.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

