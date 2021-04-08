Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.57 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Sysco stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,203. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

