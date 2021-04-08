Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 31,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

