Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,283,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.25. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

