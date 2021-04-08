Curi Capital Acquires Shares of 693 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,032,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,337,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

