Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 239,483 shares of company stock worth $34,112,873 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

NYSE FIS opened at $146.88 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

