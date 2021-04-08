Curi Capital Takes $32,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

