CUTcoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.42 million and $1,160.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00054035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00309605 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027101 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,688,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,688,008 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.