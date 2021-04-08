CyberVein Trading 20% Higher This Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 20% higher against the dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $346.60 million and $10.79 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein Coin Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

