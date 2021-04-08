CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $303.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

