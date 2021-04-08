CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.32 Million

Brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $272.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.34 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after acquiring an additional 504,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after acquiring an additional 356,451 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -268.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

