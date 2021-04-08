D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

D4T4 stock opened at GBX 337.50 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.36. D4t4 Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The company has a market cap of £135.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

