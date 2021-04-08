DA Davidson Increases Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $54.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -378.73. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

