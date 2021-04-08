DAD (DAD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $54.45 million and $1.48 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

