Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Acquires £153.34 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.78) per share, for a total transaction of £153.34 ($200.34).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Kevin Beatty bought 16 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £146.72 ($191.69).

On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Beatty purchased 19 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 888 ($11.60). The company had a trading volume of 125,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 888.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 769.87. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daily Mail and General Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 895.60 ($11.70).

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.