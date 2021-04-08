Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $363.34

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.34 ($4.75) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.57). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.89), with a volume of 6,954 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £855.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 307.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.