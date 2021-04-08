DAOstack Market Capitalization Tops $14.56 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $69,999.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,191.90 or 1.00169743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00101222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001204 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005337 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

