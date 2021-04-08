Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 12,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 496,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $550.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daseke by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.