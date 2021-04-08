Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $212,474.42

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $212,474.42 and $9,601.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00071030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00264274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00790580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.33 or 1.01161261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00687533 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 394,060 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork.

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

