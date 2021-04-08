David K. Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $602,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,834.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRM opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

