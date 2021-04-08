David L. Dunkel Sells 14,361 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $781,094.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18.

KFRC opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

