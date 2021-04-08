David P. Rosenbaum Sells 5,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 1,127,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

