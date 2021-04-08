DecentBet Trading 11.6% Higher This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $473,833.10 and $2,338.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

