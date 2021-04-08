Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 4th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,980. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

