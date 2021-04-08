DeFiner (FIN) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $289,722.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00055937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00632028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00081506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

