DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $29.30 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

REGN stock opened at $481.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.62 and a 200-day moving average of $515.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

