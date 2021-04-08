DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $31.41 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,009 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $684.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.67.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

