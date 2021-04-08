DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $35.85 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 119,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $35,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

