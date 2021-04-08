DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 13,794 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $437.45 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.05 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.92 and its 200 day moving average is $404.89.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

