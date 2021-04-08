DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,447 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $238.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average is $211.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

