DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 56,212 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,212 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Square were worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock opened at $245.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.09, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.08. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,253,392 shares of company stock worth $288,582,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

