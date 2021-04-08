DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 64,672 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,967 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 64,672 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

