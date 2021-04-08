Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of VFL opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.