Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $35,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.