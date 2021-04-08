Dether One Day Volume Reaches $482.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $482.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dether has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030304 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

