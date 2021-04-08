Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.36

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €41.36 ($48.66) and traded as high as €46.85 ($55.11). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €46.52 ($54.73), with a volume of 2,270,728 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPW shares. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.40.

About Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

