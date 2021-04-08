Digitex City (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0135

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00084067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00635247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

