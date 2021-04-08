Dimecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2,250.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $7.16 million and $2,250.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003363 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.25 or 0.00636484 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.