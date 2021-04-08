Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 98,116 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Teradyne worth $135,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $131.78 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

